Tuckerman alum Bo Roberson becomes CRC basketball all-time leading scorer

Former Tuckerman standout and current Crowley's Ridge College freshman Bo Roberson was named...
Former Tuckerman standout and current Crowley's Ridge College freshman Bo Roberson was named Association of Independent Institutions Men's Basketball Player of the Week(SOURCE: KAIT)
By Crowley's Ridge College Athletics
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Crowley’s Ridge College jumped out to an early lead, and never looked back in a 94-73 win over Bacone College.

Bo Roberson scored his first basket early in the first half to become Crowley’s Ridge College career leader in points scored passing TeWayne Smith. Roberson finished with 20 points in the win.

BJ Johnson added 20 points on the night.

Up Next: Men’s Basketball hosts Haskell at home on February, 16th at 7:00 pm in the Carter Activities Center.

