Tuesday is decision day Lamar Johnson case

By Angie Ricono
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Judge David Mason will announce his decision in the Lamar Johnson case Tuesday afternoon at 1:30.

This follows a week-long December hearing into Johnson’s current murder conviction of Marcus Boyd, who was shot and killed on a St. Louis porch in 1994.

Johnson swears he’s innocent in the case and has spent 28 years in prison. Johnson previously expressed confidence that if the case ever returned to court, he would be freed.

“I mean, I believe in God. I believe that he had a purpose for me other than to spend the rest of my life in prison,” said Johnson.

He quoted scripture Numbers 32:23: “Be sure your sins will find you out.”

“I think you can lie, you can deny you can hide the truth, but eventually it’s going to find a way…. I’m comforted in that,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he believes any impartial judge will be able to see his innocence.

Johnson’s legal team points out that two others have confessed to the crime, clearing Johnson. One testified in the December hearing detailing how and why the murder took place. The only eyewitness to the crime also testified he couldn’t really see anything that night and felt pressured to pick Johnson.

But it took years to even get the case before a judge even when the prosecutor admitted it was a wrongful conviction. Johnson’s current legal team, which includes Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, describes a hostile process in court records.

Attorneys for the Missouri Attorney General’s office submitted a final brief containing eight pictures where black or red lines are drawn on Johnson’s face. They continue to argue there is something unique about his face where a person could credibly identify a masked gunman running in the dark even if that person could only see the eyes.

It’s a highly anticipated legal decision that has drawn national attention.

Johnson’s legal team includes the Midwest Innocent Project and civil rights attorney Lindsay Runnels with Morgan Pilate.

His legal team has already begun fundraising in anticipation of his release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

