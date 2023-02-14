Williams Baptist softball sweeps UAPB

The Williams softball team battled on Monday to earn a sweep of the Univ. of Arkansas - Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The Lady Eagles won the first game 9-0 and the second game 8-7.

Game One

The Lady Eagles got things going early as they plated three runs in the first inning. Madison Knight hit a 2 RBI triple and then scored on a passed ball. In the fourth inning, Shelby Jones and Kaydra Cole hit RBI singles to bring the score to 5-0. The Lady Eagles plated three more runs in the fifth after Megan Weis hit a RBI single and Alyssa Cordell hit a 2 RBI double. This allowed the Lady Eagles to run-rule the Golden Lions.

Angel Gillette got the start and pitched all 5 innings for the Lady Eagles. She gave up four hits, walked one and struck out four.

Game Two

The second game of the day for more of a battle for the Lady Eagles. They plated one run in the first when Weis scored on a wild pitch, but the Golden Lions responded with four runs of their own in the home half of the inning and one run in the second. Williams didn’t quit and came back and scored seven runs in the third inning. Breanna Shaffer drew a bases-loaded walk to score Weis, Ryleigh Tingle and Rylee Boshell were hit by pitches with the bases laoded, Laila Byas hit a RBI single, Krista Jones hit a RBI groundout, and Jones reached on an error that allowed Boshell to score and give the Lady Eagles a 8-5 lead.

UAPB cut into the lead with two runs in bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Eagles were able to hang on and grind out the win.

“We showed a lot of fight and determination in game two! The girls kept their composure and we overcame adversity. We controlled the controllables and come out on top! I am very proud of them,” Head Coach Jessica Nutt said following the game.

Alexis Rubio got the start and pitched 1/3 of an inning. She gave up four runs off three hits and walked two. Cassidi Doyle pitched 5.0 innings of relief and got the win. She gave up three runs off four hits, walked two and struck out six.

Up Next

The Lady Eagles have their home opener this weekend when they host Arkansas Baptist for a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 17 and then they host Central Methodist University for a 12 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.