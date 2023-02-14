‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a pickup truck and another 34 pounds at the suspect’s home.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Officer Corey Obregon and his K9 partner, Vault, stopped the driver, 27-year-old Brentley Dewayne Gipson, on Feb. 9 for illegal window tint and crossing the center line.

“The driver became nervous when the K9 alerted towards the back of the truck,” the Jonesboro Police Department stated in a Tuesday news release. “He told the investigators, ‘You guys got me.’”

According to police, officers found 24,221 grams (53.39 pounds) of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in the bag of the truck.

They also reported finding a loaded 9mm pistol, 21 alprazolam pills, 200 THC vape pen cartridges, and 30 pre-rolled marijuana blunts.

After obtaining a warrant, officers then searched Gipson’s home on White Dove Circle. According to court documents, officers reported finding 15,512 grams (34.19 pounds) of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags; 200 vape pen cartridges; 100 disposable vape pens; 68 marijuana pre-rolled cigars; 3,024 grams of marijuana live resin; four loaded firearms and $860 in cash.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Gipson with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and offenses relating to records, maintaining premises.

Gipson is currently free on a $200,000 cash/surety bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on March 28.

