Arkansas State baseball reveals rotation for 2023 opening weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball begins the 2023 season this weekend.

Tommy Raffo revealed the Red Wolves rotation in a Wednesday press conference. Tyler Jeans will get the ball on Friday, Hunter Draper on Saturday, Austin Kapela on Sunday.

A-State welcomes UAPB to Tomlinson Stadium for a weekend series.

Arkansas State Baseball - Upcoming Schedule

home games in bold

Friday 6:00pm: vs. UAPB

Saturday 3:00pm: vs. UAPB

Sunday 1:00pm: vs. UAPB

Tuesday 4:00pm: at #2 Ole Miss (SEC Network +)

February 24th 6:00pm: vs. Illinois State

February 25th 3:00pm: vs. Illinois State

February 26th 1:00pm: vs. Illinois State

February 28th 6:00pm: vs. Mississippi Valley State

March 1st 3:00pm: vs. Mississippi Valley State

