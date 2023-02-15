Arkansas State baseball reveals rotation for 2023 opening weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball begins the 2023 season this weekend.
Tommy Raffo revealed the Red Wolves rotation in a Wednesday press conference. Tyler Jeans will get the ball on Friday, Hunter Draper on Saturday, Austin Kapela on Sunday.
A-State welcomes UAPB to Tomlinson Stadium for a weekend series.
Arkansas State Baseball - Upcoming Schedule
home games in bold
Friday 6:00pm: vs. UAPB
Saturday 3:00pm: vs. UAPB
Sunday 1:00pm: vs. UAPB
Tuesday 4:00pm: at #2 Ole Miss (SEC Network +)
February 24th 6:00pm: vs. Illinois State
February 25th 3:00pm: vs. Illinois State
February 26th 1:00pm: vs. Illinois State
February 28th 6:00pm: vs. Mississippi Valley State
March 1st 3:00pm: vs. Mississippi Valley State
