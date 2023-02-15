Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State baseball reveals rotation for 2023 opening weekend

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball begins the 2023 season this weekend.

Tommy Raffo revealed the Red Wolves rotation in a Wednesday press conference. Tyler Jeans will get the ball on Friday, Hunter Draper on Saturday, Austin Kapela on Sunday.

A-State welcomes UAPB to Tomlinson Stadium for a weekend series.

Arkansas State Baseball - Upcoming Schedule

home games in bold

Friday 6:00pm: vs. UAPB

Saturday 3:00pm: vs. UAPB

Sunday 1:00pm: vs. UAPB

Tuesday 4:00pm: at #2 Ole Miss (SEC Network +)

February 24th 6:00pm: vs. Illinois State

February 25th 3:00pm: vs. Illinois State

February 26th 1:00pm: vs. Illinois State

February 28th 6:00pm: vs. Mississippi Valley State

March 1st 3:00pm: vs. Mississippi Valley State

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Electric companies like Entergy Arkansas said it is watching trees that could cause problems...
Crews ready for power outages amid potential severe weather
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation

Latest News

Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (2/15/23)
Arkansas State head basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 2/15/23 zoom
Arkansas State head baseball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Tommy Raffo 2/15/23 zoom
Baseball & women's basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Tyler Jeans named Opening Day starter, Women's hoops preps for 4 game homestand