Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (2/15/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re entering the homestretch of the Arkansas State basketball regular season.

Both Red Wolves squads will be home on Thursday and Saturday. The A-State women face South Alabama and Louisiana this week, the men take on Troy and Georgia State. There’s several promotions at First National Bank Arena, you can see more info here.

Hear from Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Men (10-17 overall, 2-12 Sun Belt) Women (8-17 overall, 3-11 Sun Belt) home games in bold

Thursday 5:00pm: Women vs. South Alabama (ESPN+)

Thursday 7:30pm: Men vs. Troy (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Men vs. Georgia State (ESPN+)

Saturday 4:30pm: Women vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

February 22nd 7:00pm: Women vs. ULM (ESPN+)

February 22nd 7:30pm: Men at Louisiana (ESPN+)

February 24th 6:30pm: Men at ULM (ESPN+)

February 24th 7:00pm: Women vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

