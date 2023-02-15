Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injury has brought traffic to a halt on one Jonesboro roadway.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, the crash occurred at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and East Lawson Road.

The crash has traffic blocked in the northbound lane of Stadium Boulevard.

Details related to the crash and those injured are limited at this time.

We will provide an update as more information comes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.