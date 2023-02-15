Energy Alert
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic

Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road in Jonesboro.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injury has brought traffic to a halt on one Jonesboro roadway.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, the crash occurred at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and East Lawson Road.

The crash has traffic blocked in the northbound lane of Stadium Boulevard.

Details related to the crash and those injured are limited at this time.

We will provide an update as more information comes available.

