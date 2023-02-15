Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews ready for power outages amid potential severe weather

By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chance for severe weather is back in the forecast, and power crews are getting ready in Northeast Arkansas.

Two winter weather events have already weighed down tree branches, potentially affecting the power lines.

Electric companies like Entergy Arkansas said it is watching trees that could cause problems for its lines.

Communications Specialist Matt Ramsey explained his company keeps an eye out year-round for such situations.

“We perform aerial inspections using technology like drones to help us assess areas that are needing improvements, and this helps us to ensure reliability in those areas,” he said.

Ramsey said crews have been out looking for trouble spots.

“When storms come, that increases the chances of potentially a tree or something falling onto a powerline, and so we make sure that we’re always monitoring the areas and keeping trees trimmed to make sure that everything is in compliance,” he said.

Ramsey added should the power go out due to the weather, crews would be out working to restore service as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
Dispatch said the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off...
No injuries reported in house fire
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Troopers on scene of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo.

Latest News

The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Officers have re-focused their attention on East Johnson Avenue after a child was hit while...
Police boost presence following crash involving kid on bike
Right now, the university has over 50 Narcan boxes spread throughout the campus, including one...
Narcan boxes to improve student safety at A-State
If passed, Senate Bill 254 will take write-in candidates off the ballot.
Senate bill to take write-in candidates off ballot