Crews ready for power outages amid potential severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chance for severe weather is back in the forecast, and power crews are getting ready in Northeast Arkansas.

Two winter weather events have already weighed down tree branches, potentially affecting the power lines.

Electric companies like Entergy Arkansas said it is watching trees that could cause problems for its lines.

Communications Specialist Matt Ramsey explained his company keeps an eye out year-round for such situations.

“We perform aerial inspections using technology like drones to help us assess areas that are needing improvements, and this helps us to ensure reliability in those areas,” he said.

Ramsey said crews have been out looking for trouble spots.

“When storms come, that increases the chances of potentially a tree or something falling onto a powerline, and so we make sure that we’re always monitoring the areas and keeping trees trimmed to make sure that everything is in compliance,” he said.

Ramsey added should the power go out due to the weather, crews would be out working to restore service as soon as possible.

