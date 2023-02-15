Drowning reported in Pemiscot County
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wardell, Missouri man was found dead shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead in a drainage ditch near an unoccupied vehicle on County Road 248.
This is approximately 3 miles east of Wardell.
MSHP said Hitchens is the first reported drowning of 2023 for Troop E.
