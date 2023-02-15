Feb. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to a nice, comfortable morning across Region 8. High temperatures on Wednesday will go into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Thunderstorms develop late Wednesday night into the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. With warm and unstable air in place, some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds, hail, and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Clouds decrease on Thursday afternoon but it will be breezy. Colder air moves in for the end of the week. We are back close to 50s to start the weekend and back into the 60s next week before more rain by the mid-week.



News Headlines

Fort Smith police arrested a teenager they say made a threat with a gun at Kimmons Middle School last week.

Another push to a millage initiative has been shot down in Sharp County.

Several Arkansas professionals gathered at the state capitol Tuesday to speak against a bill that would eliminate a solar policy passed four years ago. The bill’s sponsor said he is pro-solar but thinks the policy is unfair to most consumers.

The cities of Jonesboro and Paragould will hold public meetings for input on multiple projects to connect Northeast Arkansas.



