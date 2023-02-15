Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Feb. 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to a nice, comfortable morning across Region 8. High temperatures on Wednesday will go into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Thunderstorms develop late Wednesday night into the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. With warm and unstable air in place, some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds, hail, and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Clouds decrease on Thursday afternoon but it will be breezy. Colder air moves in for the end of the week. We are back close to 50s to start the weekend and back into the 60s next week before more rain by the mid-week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Fort Smith police arrested a teenager they say made a threat with a gun at Kimmons Middle School last week.

Another push to a millage initiative has been shot down in Sharp County.

Several Arkansas professionals gathered at the state capitol Tuesday to speak against a bill that would eliminate a solar policy passed four years ago. The bill’s sponsor said he is pro-solar but thinks the policy is unfair to most consumers.

The cities of Jonesboro and Paragould will hold public meetings for input on multiple projects to connect Northeast Arkansas.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Electric companies like Entergy Arkansas said it is watching trees that could cause problems...
Crews ready for power outages amid potential severe weather
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Lady Greyhounds win
2023 2A-3 Tournament: Marmaduke beats Earle to advance to Girls Semifinals, clinches regional spot
Lady Yellowjackets win
2023 2A-3 Tournament: Bay beats BIC to advance to Girls Semifinals, clinches regional spot
Bulldogs win
2023 2A-3 Tournament: Earle beats BIC to advance to Boys Semifinals, clinch regional spot