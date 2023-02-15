Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro, Paragould to hold meetings on connecting cities

A memorandum of understanding lists the partnership between the cities of Jonesboro, Paragould,...
A memorandum of understanding lists the partnership between the cities of Jonesboro, Paragould, and Brookland, as well as Craighead and Greene County.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cities of Jonesboro and Paragould will hold public meetings for input on multiple projects to connect Northeast Arkansas.

The meeting in Jonesboro will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, and in Paragould on Friday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A memorandum of understanding lists the partnership between the cities of Jonesboro, Paragould, and Brookland, as well as Craighead and Greene County.

The lead applicant is the city of Jonesboro, the city will apply for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant. Both Jonesboro and Paragould applied for the grant previously and were denied.

“Mayor Copenhaver reached out and said, ‘Hey, let’s instead of Paragould pulling in one direction and Jonesboro pulling in another, let’s come together and try to make this work for everyone’,” said Paragould Mayor Josh Agee.

If the grant is awarded, each city plans on contributing from its own funds as well.

One project the grant aims to fund is a connection between the Craighead County Gravel Trail to Lake Frierson State Park, and another connection from Lake Frierson to Crowley’s Ridge State Park.

Another project plans to put a connecting bus stop on Highway 49 in Brookland. Mayor Kenneth Jones sees the project as a major step for his city.

“The city of Brookland can’t ask for better neighbors in Jonesboro and Paragould,” he emphasized. “You know, they been our size, they went through the growing pains, and they see things and they help us.”

The proposals on the table are also subject to change, and both Jonesboro and Paragould want the public’s input.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
Dispatch said the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off...
No injuries reported in house fire
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified

Latest News

Lady Rams beat Nettleton in 5A East matchup
Paragould girls, Nettleton boys win in 5A East basketball doubleheader
As it is written now, SB 195 would allow a mother who relinquishes her child under the state’s...
‘It’s trash’: Opponents upset by legislation to allow prosecution of parents who surrender children under Safe Haven laws
A special election was held Tuesday, Feb. 14 to raise the Highland School District’s 30 mills...
Millage initiative sees failure in second push
A study from law firm Bisnar Chase revealed the average Arkansas employee in the private sector...
STUDY: Arkansas workers owed $1.3 billion in unpaid overtime