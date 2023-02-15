Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man convicted of killing roommate

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 31-year-old Cody Thomas Weathers...
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 31-year-old Cody Thomas Weathers to 360 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Weathers pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batseville man will spend 30 years in prison for killing his roommate and his dog.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 31-year-old Cody Thomas Weathers to 360 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Weathers pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, Weathers shot 30-year-old Adam Lowry in the head with a shotgun then shot and killed Lowry’s dog.

“Cody advised that he then [saw] Adam’s dog, Bo, looking back and forth at him and Adam,” the affidavit stated. “Cody said he could not let the dog not be without his best friend, so he shot the dog.”

Following the shooting, Weathers fled to Missouri where he was later arrested.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Electric companies like Entergy Arkansas said it is watching trees that could cause problems...
Crews ready for power outages amid potential severe weather
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation

Latest News

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead...
Drowning reported in Pemiscot County
Missouri public school teachers would be required to tell parents if their children question...
Missouri bill would compel teachers to tell parents about gender talk