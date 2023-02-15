Man convicted of killing roommate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batseville man will spend 30 years in prison for killing his roommate and his dog.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 31-year-old Cody Thomas Weathers to 360 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Weathers pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, Weathers shot 30-year-old Adam Lowry in the head with a shotgun then shot and killed Lowry’s dog.

“Cody advised that he then [saw] Adam’s dog, Bo, looking back and forth at him and Adam,” the affidavit stated. “Cody said he could not let the dog not be without his best friend, so he shot the dog.”

Following the shooting, Weathers fled to Missouri where he was later arrested.

