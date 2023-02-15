Millage initiative sees failure in second push

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Another push to a millage initiative has been shot down in Sharp County.

A special election was held Tuesday, Feb. 14 to raise the Highland School District’s 30 mills by 8.9.

Final results indicated the initiative failed, with 693 voters for the measure and 1,602 against it.

This would make it the second time the initiative has had a setback, already failing to pass back in the November election.

The district said the increase would have been used to build a new high school and fine arts center.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.