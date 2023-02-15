Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Millage initiative sees failure in second push

A special election was held Tuesday, Feb. 14 to raise the Highland School District’s 30 mills...
A special election was held Tuesday, Feb. 14 to raise the Highland School District’s 30 mills by 8.9.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Another push to a millage initiative has been shot down in Sharp County.

A special election was held Tuesday, Feb. 14 to raise the Highland School District’s 30 mills by 8.9.

Final results indicated the initiative failed, with 693 voters for the measure and 1,602 against it.

This would make it the second time the initiative has had a setback, already failing to pass back in the November election.

The district said the increase would have been used to build a new high school and fine arts center.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
Dispatch said the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off...
No injuries reported in house fire
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified

Latest News

Lady Rams beat Nettleton in 5A East matchup
Paragould girls, Nettleton boys win in 5A East basketball doubleheader
As it is written now, SB 195 would allow a mother who relinquishes her child under the state’s...
‘It’s trash’: Opponents upset by legislation to allow prosecution of parents who surrender children under Safe Haven laws
A memorandum of understanding lists the partnership between the cities of Jonesboro, Paragould,...
Jonesboro, Paragould to hold meetings on connecting cities
A study from law firm Bisnar Chase revealed the average Arkansas employee in the private sector...
STUDY: Arkansas workers owed $1.3 billion in unpaid overtime