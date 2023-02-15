Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri bill would compel teachers to tell parents about gender talk

Missouri public school teachers would be required to tell parents if their children question...
Missouri public school teachers would be required to tell parents if their children question their gender identity under a bill advanced Tuesday in the state Senate.(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri public school teachers would be required to tell parents if their children question their gender identity under a bill advanced Tuesday in the state Senate.

K-12 school staff would be required to notify parents if students “express discomfort or confusion” about their gender identity under the bill, which passed a Senate education committee. One Republican joined Democrats in voting against it.

K-12 school staff would also have to inform students’ guardians within a day if students ask to use different pronouns.

The bill originally would have banned teachers who are not licensed mental health providers from talking about being gay or discussing LGBTQ issues with students without first getting parents’ permission. That provision, which went farther than a Florida law dubbed by critics as " Don’t Say Gay, " was stripped from the bill in committee.

Under the revised Missouri bill, teachers would be outlawed from calling students by their preferred names unless they get parents’ permission.

School staff also could not encourage minors to “adopt a gender identity or sexual orientation,” wear certain clothes, get specialized therapy or get gender-affirming medical treatments without parent permission.

Districts would be required to try to revoke or suspend teachers’ licenses for knowingly violating the law. Parents could also file civil lawsuits over alleged violations.

The measure is aimed at stopping schools from “indoctrinating kids,” as Republican committee leader Sen. Andrew Koenig described it.

Republican Sen. Rick Brattin said it’s not schools’ role “to force an ideology upon them or to aid and abet” behind parents’ backs.

Democratic Sen. Greg Razer, the only openly gay Missouri state senator, said children might be “terrified” to tell their parents and, in some cases, risk being kicked out.

“What this bill does is say, ‘Kids, if you have questions, keep your mouth shut,’” Razer said. “‘Just sit there, fall into a depression, do not go to anyone that’s an adult in the school you can trust.’”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Electric companies like Entergy Arkansas said it is watching trees that could cause problems...
Crews ready for power outages amid potential severe weather
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation

Latest News

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said several counties in our viewing area are at a low to...
Tornadoes, large hail possible with overnight storms
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast