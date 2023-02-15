Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Narcan boxes to improve student safety at A-State

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With overdoses at an all-time high, Arkansas State University is hoping the addition of Narcan boxes will keep students safe.

Melissa Dooley, the Director of Environmental Health and Safety at Arkansas State, said it’s an issue they often see in younger adults.

“The highest rate of people that are currently suffering from opioid deaths is that age group 18 to 25-year-olds, that is a majority of our population,” she said.

The Narcan boxes come fitted with gloves, a mask, and two doses of Narcan.

Right now, the university has over 50 boxes spread throughout the campus, including one in every building.

When you open the box, the instructions are displayed, guiding you through every step and helping you identify the symptoms of a drug overdose.

Dooley said students do not need to worry about getting in trouble or being identified, because administrators will not tell who opened the container.

“Again anyone can use these, so even if you do not want anyone to know, you possibly had to use one. They are just available there for you to use,” she said.

Schools across the country are now implementing Narcan boxes on their campuses, and Arkansas State University wants to lead by example.

“Arkansas State is actually one of the first universities to do this, and we do hope to see something like this throughout the state,” Dooley said.

She added there will be additional training for staff on how to handle overdoses and administer life-saving tools.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
Dispatch said the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off...
No injuries reported in house fire
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Troopers on scene of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,900 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds zero daily new cases
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
Arkansas malpractice bill restricts trans youth medical care
A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’...
Bill to help Arkansas rural hospitals sent to governor
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests