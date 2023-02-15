Narcan boxes to improve student safety at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With overdoses at an all-time high, Arkansas State University is hoping the addition of Narcan boxes will keep students safe.

Melissa Dooley, the Director of Environmental Health and Safety at Arkansas State, said it’s an issue they often see in younger adults.

“The highest rate of people that are currently suffering from opioid deaths is that age group 18 to 25-year-olds, that is a majority of our population,” she said.

The Narcan boxes come fitted with gloves, a mask, and two doses of Narcan.

Right now, the university has over 50 boxes spread throughout the campus, including one in every building.

When you open the box, the instructions are displayed, guiding you through every step and helping you identify the symptoms of a drug overdose.

Dooley said students do not need to worry about getting in trouble or being identified, because administrators will not tell who opened the container.

“Again anyone can use these, so even if you do not want anyone to know, you possibly had to use one. They are just available there for you to use,” she said.

Schools across the country are now implementing Narcan boxes on their campuses, and Arkansas State University wants to lead by example.

“Arkansas State is actually one of the first universities to do this, and we do hope to see something like this throughout the state,” Dooley said.

She added there will be additional training for staff on how to handle overdoses and administer life-saving tools.

