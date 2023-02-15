Organization investigating Trumann Fire Department over chief’s actions

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - As Trumann continues to wait on its new fire station to be built, one organization is looking to put the heat on the department.

The Arkansas Justice Project posted on social media it was looking into the city and how it handled the incident with Fire Chief Revis Kemper.

“It’s easy to boast about nothing happening to you when [the] responding LEO deactivate their body cams. Both have been convicted of assault,” the organization said. “‘Appealing’ the decision is not an acceptable excuse for not removing him.”

The post added the Arkansas Justice Project would also look into the fire department itself and how the money for the new station was being used following the Dec. 2021 tornado with the previous administration.

“Trumann residents, if you see the chief using the jeep on personal time, record and send us the footage. If you have had a total loss fire since the station was not restored after the tornado, please reach out to us,” the organization pleaded.

This has residents worried, such as Bruce Ellis Taylor, who said he hates to see other groups have to come in and clean up the mess.

“It is a shame that they have to go out of their way to step into a town like this, like Trumann, when they should be taking matters into their own hands,” he said.

When the Arkansas Justice Project spoke with Region 8 News on the phone on Tuesday, Feb. 14, they explained when referring to the jeep, “The car has 60,000 miles on it but they have only had to travel 30,000 miles to respond to different calls.”

Mayor Jay Paul Woods said he had not been contacted by the Arkansas Justice Project and knows nothing about their investigation.

The organization would not elaborate on how it received the information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.