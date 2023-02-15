Police boost presence following crash involving kid on bike

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are putting their foot down after a string of crashes in one area has residents concerned

Officers have re-focused their attention on East Johnson Avenue after a child was hit while riding their bicycle on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This was the same street where Carol Mucherson was hit and later died after being hit by a pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 19. Her sister, Dorothy Mucherson, was also hit and suffered injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Since the crash on Saturday, you may notice more police officers in the area.

They are sitting along the street to run radars and do traffic stops, reminding drivers that the speed limit has been lowered.

It is part of a program known as the “Re-Education of Drivers”, something the Jonesboro Police Department explained will end once it notices a drop in crashes.

“Those pedestrians are in danger across multiple lanes and there is a lot of business in there, and there is a lot of housing in that location.”, said assistant police chief Lynn Waterworth.

She emphasized keeping pedestrians and drivers safe is a top priority, and some agencies are looking to improve the lighting on the street.

