Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police boost presence following crash involving kid on bike

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are putting their foot down after a string of crashes in one area has residents concerned

Officers have re-focused their attention on East Johnson Avenue after a child was hit while riding their bicycle on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This was the same street where Carol Mucherson was hit and later died after being hit by a pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 19. Her sister, Dorothy Mucherson, was also hit and suffered injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Since the crash on Saturday, you may notice more police officers in the area.

They are sitting along the street to run radars and do traffic stops, reminding drivers that the speed limit has been lowered.

It is part of a program known as the “Re-Education of Drivers”, something the Jonesboro Police Department explained will end once it notices a drop in crashes.

“Those pedestrians are in danger across multiple lanes and there is a lot of business in there, and there is a lot of housing in that location.”, said assistant police chief Lynn Waterworth.

She emphasized keeping pedestrians and drivers safe is a top priority, and some agencies are looking to improve the lighting on the street.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
Dispatch said the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off...
No injuries reported in house fire
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Troopers on scene of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo.

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Troopers on scene of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo.
Four new devices with camera and radar technology now sit at the intersection of Highway 63 and...
New technology installed to combat traffic in Lawrence County town
With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Two vehicles ended up in the ditch on Race Street.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding