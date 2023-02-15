Energy Alert
Resolution on architectural company for pool project moved to full council

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the city’s Finance and Administration Committee voted on a resolution in which the city would accept a proposal and enter into an agreement with a company to provide architectural services for the Parker Park Community Center pool and restroom facility project.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A second pool in Jonesboro is one step closer to beginning construction.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the city’s Finance and Administration Committee voted on a resolution in which the city would accept a proposal and enter into an agreement with a company to provide architectural services for the Parker Park Community Center pool and restroom facility project.

The company listed in the agreement according to the resolution would be Brackett Kennerich and Associates, P.A.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver told Region 8 News the $1.5 million project would give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.

The committee ultimately forwarded the proposal to the full council.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in May 2023, with the hopes of it being completed in 2024.

