Tornadoes, large hail possible with overnight storms

Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/15/23)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 residents will want to have weather alerts turned on before they go to bed Wednesday night as a round of severe weather is expected to move through during the overnight hours.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said several counties in our viewing area are at a low to medium risk of severe weather.

“Strong damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible tonight, especially in that medium-risk zone,” Castleberry said Wednesday morning.

Counties in the medium-risk zone include Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, White, and Woodruff in Arkansas, and Dunklin and Pemiscot in Missouri.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the main threat will be between 11 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the main threat will be between 11 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.(KAIT-TV)

Castleberry said the main threat will be between 11 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.

“We will have to watch any thunderstorm cell that is by itself,” Castleberry warned. “That cell will have the greatest chance to produce a tornado tonight along with high winds and hail.”

Once the storms merge into a cluster, he said damaging winds will become the main threat. However, he cautioned that the threat of hail and isolated tornadoes will remain.


Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the main threat will be between 11 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.(KAIT-TV)

Outdoor sirens might not wake you up should a tornado warning is issued. That’s why Castleberry suggests everyone have a way to get warnings, including with a NOAA weather radio or the Region 8 weather app.

