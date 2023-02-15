Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition

FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International...
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Toronto. Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town's council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon. The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall's opposition. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town’s council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon.

The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall’s opposition.

The 92-year-old “The Godfather” and “The Great Santini” actor lives on a farm in Fauquier County, which surrounds the town.

“We must all work to preserve the character of this town,” Duvall said. “The vast majority of town and county residents agree that this is a bad use of this site.”

He received a standing ovation from attendees at the meeting in Fauquier High School at the conclusion of his remarks.

The northern Virginia region outside the nation’s capital is home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which house the computer servers and hardware required to support modern internet use, As data centers have expanded, community opposition has increased, and neighbors have expressed concern over noise from the fans required to keep the machines cool.

Others express concerns about the data centers’ need for electricity and the requirement to build high-voltage transmission lines to support them.

Data centers have also been a revenue boon to local governments, and last month Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a plan for Amazon Web Services to invest $35 billion in new data centers across the state.

In Warrenton, Amazon projects that about 50 workers will be employed at the data center. Supporters said the data center will generate about $900,000 in tax revenue for the town annually.

The permit approved by the town includes noise restrictions and bans construction of an electric substation on the site. Distribution lines from the off-site substation that will serve the data center must be constructed underground, according to the permit.

The Warrenton council meeting began early Tuesday evening and concluded well after midnight early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said several counties in our viewing area are at a low to...
Tornadoes, large hail possible with overnight storms
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic

Latest News

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket
Authorities say a good Samaritan helped pull a woman from a house fire in Alaska.
Good Samaritan alerts neighbors to house fire, helps pull woman to safety
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Texas prosecutor drops domestic violence case against Chris Beard
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about his beliefs on parenting rights Wednesday, Feb....
Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary