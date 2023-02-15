Trumann man arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A 18-year-old Trumann man is behind bars after officers suspected him of entering multiple vehicles and taking items.

The Trumann Police Department posted on social media that Mackie Smith was arrested on Monday, Feb. 13. on several charges including breaking or entering, theft of a debit card, and theft of $1,000 or less from a vehicle.

Chief Jonathan Redman explained he and another suspect reportedly entered 13 vehicles earlier that morning in north Trumann, only taking items from 11 of the vehicles.

Some of the items included debit and credit cards, and cash, he said.

Smith was identified through video surveillance and a search warrant at his home, where evidence connecting Smith to the break-ins was found.

Smith is being held at the Poinsett County jail in lieu of a probable cause hearing, according to Redman.

