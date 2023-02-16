Energy Alert
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson and Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reached a decision in the administrative investigation into the actions of two deputies who arrived on the scene following the violent encounter between Memphis police and Tyre Nichols, according to SCSO.

After a thorough review of the circumstances, SCSO determined that the two patrol deputies, Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers, violated SCSO regulations.

Video footage released by the City of Memphis from the night of January 7th appears to show Bowers and Watkins arrived on scene at Castlegate Lane and Bear Creek Cove after Tyre Nichols was beaten. He could still be seen on the ground while the deputies paced the scene.

One deputy has his flashlight out and seems to be scanning the ground near the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Bowers and Watkins both did not keep their patrol car dash and body cameras activated while they were there, violating policy.

According to the disciplinary documents released by the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies also did not notify dispatch or a supervisor they were on scene and were unavailable for radio calls.

Deputy Watkins also did not document that we was at the use of force scene.

Deputy Watkins is suspended for five days without pay. A deputy since June 2021, Watkins violated four regulations: Radio Communication Procedures; Mobile Video Recording (MVR) System Procedures; Patrol Field Job Duties and Responsibilities; and Operational Responsibility of Daily Activity Log, according to SCSO.

Deputy Bowers is suspended for five days without pay. A deputy since June 2021, Bowers violated three regulations: Radio Communication Procedures; Mobile Video Recording (MVR) System Procedures; and Patrol Field Job Duties and Responsibilities.

Both suspensions became effective on February 15, 2023.

There will be no charges from the TBI and District Attorney’s Office investigation, according to SCSO.

