Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas teachers waiting to hear more about education plan

By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Educators across the state are waiting to hear more about Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders ‘Arkansas Learns’ plan.

Teacher pay has been a hot-button topic over the last few months in the state.

Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders’ said education would be the hallmark of her administration.

Her new education plan could include substantial raises for teachers.

Lawrence County School District Superintendent Terry Belcher explained he wants to see the entire plan.

“We’re all anxious about it,” he said. “From salary increases to the fair dismissal act to changing the co-op board. It’s all speculative. We don’t know the rules and regs with it.”

One potential part of the plan includes bringing all teacher pay to the $50,000 mark, regardless of education or experience.

Cave City School District Superintendent Steve Green said the pay increase could be an issue.

“You’re going to see some older teachers that they’re not going to be compensated for their experience, but I think a lot of superintendents like me are going to take a very cautious approach because this is a recurring cost,” he said.

Angela Cooley, an educator at the Math and Science Magnet School in Jonesboro, is mixed on the plan.

“There are some really great aspects involved in that plan. I’m excited to see how the rest of it rolls out. I’ve also seen some things that concern me a little bit,” she said.

Her issues include the instances of seniority and higher education than other teachers have and still receiving the same amount of pay.

“At my district, I’m currently paid more because I have a higher education, so for somebody that is starting out, their pay will be different than mine. But with this new plan, it is talking about no longer increasing for years of experience or for those master’s degrees. So that is a little concerning to people who are more tenure,” she said.

As the plan has many moving parts, it is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said several counties in our viewing area are at a low to...
Tornadoes, large hail possible with overnight storms
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic

Latest News

Executive Director Cally Shore explained bringing people to Randolph County is essential for...
Randolph County preparing for busy, fun year
A look at Anthony Coy's screen at work which is full of weather related tips heading into...
Staying alert in the event of severe weather
At 6:07 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported there was a crash on Highway...
Crash slowing down traffic on highway
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said all lanes of U.S Highway 412 in both directions...
Highway back open following crash