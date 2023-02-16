Energy Alert
Artists hoping to add more color to Jonesboro

Rachel Anderson with the Jonesboro Police Department took a trip out of town where she explained she was inspired by the painted boxes.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is looking for artists to paint cabinet boxes across Jonesboro.

Rachel Anderson with the Jonesboro Police Department took a trip out of town where she explained she was inspired by the painted boxes.

“It’s a unique way to beautify the city, even if you’re downtown or out in an industrial park. It’s interesting and it’s different, and I really wanted to bring that to Jonesboro,” she said.

Anderson went to Police Chief Rick Elliott, Mayor Harold Copenhaver, and the engineering department, who own the boxes. She said all of them were excited about the project.

Anderson is spearheading the project and looking for artists who want to paint the 87 boxes throughout the city.

“We would love to have all kinds of different artists, all different walks of life. Young to old, male, female, we are welcoming any artist to apply,” she said.

You can reach Anderson about the project at rachel@jonesboro.org.

