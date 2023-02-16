City continues to move forward after 2021 tornado

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A beautification project continues to make strides for downtown Leachville.

After a tornado destroyed part of the downtown area in 2021, one citizen couldn’t imagine seeing more buildings being torn down.

“There’s no reason these should be torn down,” said Jerred Price, president of the Leachville Beautification Corporation.

Price gathered citizens of the community and the Leachville Beautification Corporation was founded. One of their goals was the Main Street Leachville Restoration.

Price said the efforts began with making sure owners would not tear the buildings down.

“Everybody, either the new owners or the existing owners that have them now all dedicated themselves to saving the historic building,” he said.

One thing was saving the buildings, making them beautiful was also a goal of the project.

The Leachville Beautification Corporation added new streetlights and new plants along the street.

It is something that is catching the eyes of people in the city.

“The people that stop by and say how much they appreciate all of us, you know, and along that row of buildings, saving it, renovating it, it’s just, it’s been so much a blessing,” Price said.

Those streetlights and plants were also added at no cost to taxpayers. The streetlights will have a deeper meaning for some in the city.

“Each lamppost is dedicated to a loved one and it will say, in honor of, you know, Jane Doe by Jane Doe’s family,” Price said.

The next step is to add that plague to the lights, but Price added the beautification of Downtown Leachville isn’t done yet.

“The main street plaza that citizens hopefully, if approved will be able to really utilize and enjoy,” he said.

Forrest Robertson, manager of Robertson Bros Furniture, explained he was excited to see the progress downtown.

“I love Leachville and I’m glad to see it, see people trying to bring it back. It makes a big difference. It makes the downtown look better, makes people want to come here and see the downtown area,” he said.

