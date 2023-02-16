Crash slowing down traffic on highway

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are out on Highway 49 tonight, be sure to take caution.

At 6:07 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported there was a crash on Highway 49 in Greene County, 1.4 miles southwest of Paragould.

No injuries are being reported with this crash, according to ARDOT.

All lanes are currently impacted at this time, and you are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

Region 8 News is working to get more details on this developing story.

