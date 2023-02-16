Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch for Region 8
Tornado Watch continues until noon for Region 8
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported there was a...
1 hurt, airlifted following multi-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a crash occurred on U.S Highway 412 west of...
1 hurt in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
Payton Gendron listens as he is sentenced to life in prison without parole by Erie County Court...
Buffalo supermarket shooter could still get death sentence
Sea turtle released back into the ocean after lung tear
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine says Russia turns to decoy missiles, intel balloons
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released