Eligibility Renewals Return: Estimated 200,000 Missourians to lose Medicaid coverage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An estimated 200,000 Missourians could lose their health coverage through Medicaid.

The state’s program director expects this to happen when eligibility renewals resume on April 1 after a three-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. The pandemic prevented people from being kicked off Medicaid even if they made more money. Soon those receiving coverage will have to meet eligibility requirements every year.

We spoke with a nurse in Waynesville who says she’s concerned not enough people know about this.

“What’s most concerning is we’re going to have a lot of our patients who are going to walk through our door thinking we can see them, and we’re going to have to turn them away,” said Rebecca McClain, nurse practitioner.

For the past couple of weeks, McClain has frantically tried to warn her Medicaid patients that renewals are coming.

”The plan is that the state is going to mail everybody a warning and that it needs your certifying your paperwork to prove you still qualify for Medicaid.” said McClain.

Current Medicaid qualifiers in our area say they still had no idea this was happening.

”Without my insurance, I can’t afford my Ozempic or my insulin or my blood thinner, and I rely on that to survive,” said Jennifer Shelton.

Shelton says she only knew because she works in health care and there is a lack of communication from the state.

Nurse McClain says you need to ensure all of your information is up to date with the state and to be prepared, or you will be dropped.

”Go over to DFS, email DFS, contact DFS on their website, make sure all your information is current and up to date,” said Mclean. “Make sure you get your application refiled and resubmitted.”

McClain also urges Medicaid patients to have a plan because they may not qualify anymore.

She says if you no longer do, the state can help you find another resource if you do your paperwork.

“They will help you maybe get qualified through another resource like Obamacare or maybe through some of the other portals that we have available now,” said Nurse McClain.

Officials say to keep an eye out for a letter from the state and make sure your address is up to date for your annual renewal form. For more information and how to complete your form, click HERE.

