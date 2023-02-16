Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Sanders plans work requirement for ARHOME recipients

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, she announced a proposal that would remove anyone enrolled in ARHOME who...
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, she announced a proposal that would remove anyone enrolled in ARHOME who did not “participate in the community” by either working, going to school, or volunteering.(123rf.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is hoping to put a work requirement in place for Medicaid enrollees.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, she announced a proposal that would remove anyone enrolled in ARHOME who did not “participate in the community” by either working, going to school, or volunteering.

According to content partner KARK, anyone removed from ARHOME would then be enrolled in standard fee-for-service Medicaid.

You can read more about the proposal on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said several counties in our viewing area are at a low to...
Tornadoes, large hail possible with overnight storms
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,900 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 350+ daily new cases
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Health experts say that now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies.
Now is the time to protect yourself against spring allergies, health experts say
As it is written now, SB 195 would allow a mother who relinquishes her child under the state’s...
‘It’s trash’: Opponents upset by legislation to allow prosecution of parents who surrender children