Gov. Sanders plans work requirement for ARHOME recipients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is hoping to put a work requirement in place for Medicaid enrollees.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, she announced a proposal that would remove anyone enrolled in ARHOME who did not “participate in the community” by either working, going to school, or volunteering.

According to content partner KARK, anyone removed from ARHOME would then be enrolled in standard fee-for-service Medicaid.

