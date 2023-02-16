Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Large police presence in Blytheville under investigation

Region 8 News is investigating a large police presence in Blytheville Thursday morning.
Region 8 News is investigating a large police presence in Blytheville Thursday morning.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News is investigating a large police presence in Blytheville Thursday morning.

Blytheville Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel could only say there was a domestic situation.

“It’s an ongoing situation and things are unfolding as we speak,” Sgt. Haught-Angel said.

Region 8 News has a reporter in the area of West Ash Street in Blytheville where she confirmed the police investigation.

This is a developing story and Region 8 News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch for Region 8
Tornado Watch continues until noon for Region 8
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported there was a...
1 hurt, airlifted following multi-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a crash occurred on U.S Highway 412 west of...
1 hurt in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic

Latest News

No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash...
Off-duty deputy killed in crash
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 was recorded 2.1 miles east of Wilson City and northeast...
Small earthquake recorded near Wyatt, Mo.
Tornado Watch for Region 8
Tornado Watch continues until noon for Region 8