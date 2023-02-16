National Weather Service confirms tornado in Searcy County, Ark. on Thursday morning

PINDALL, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit an area in Searcy County on Thursday.

A survey team assessed the storm as an EF1. The storm’s path began around Pindall, near U.S. 65.

The storm damaged several buildings and trees. Emergency Management reported two people suffered minor injuries after a home was destroyed in neighboring Marion County.

