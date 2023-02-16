Energy Alert
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Searcy County, Ark. on Thursday morning

Courtesy: Brayden Holder/Pindall, Ark.
Courtesy: Brayden Holder/Pindall, Ark.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINDALL, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit an area in Searcy County on Thursday.

A survey team assessed the storm as an EF1. The storm’s path began around Pindall, near U.S. 65.

The storm damaged several buildings and trees. Emergency Management reported two people suffered minor injuries after a home was destroyed in neighboring Marion County.

