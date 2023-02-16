Off-duty deputy killed in crash
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Hunt had served on the force since August of 2021.
“He was a loving father, fiancé, son, friend, deputy, and co-worker,” the news release stated.
Arkansas State Police have not yet released the preliminary fatal crash report.
