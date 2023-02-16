Energy Alert
Off-duty deputy killed in crash

According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash on Wednesday, Feb. 16.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Hunt had served on the force since August of 2021.

“He was a loving father, fiancé, son, friend, deputy, and co-worker,” the news release stated.

Arkansas State Police have not yet released the preliminary fatal crash report.

Region 8 News will update this story when more details become available.

