Paragould hires Trumann’s Randy Phillips as new head football coach

Paragould has hired Randy Phillips as their new head coach. David Gunn stepped down after one season. Phillips won 19 games at Trumann, guiding them to the state playoffs three straight seasons.

The Wildcats reached the 4A 2nd round in 2020 and 2021.

Football Friday Night - Head Coaching Changes 2023

Paragould

- IN: Randy Phillips (Trumann)

- OUT: David Gunn

Trumann

- IN: TBD

- OUT: Randy Phillips (to Paragould)

Pocahontas

- IN: Casey Chester (promoted from defensive coordinator)

- OUT: Charles Baty (hired as Fort Smith Northside offensive line coach)

