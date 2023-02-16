Energy Alert
Paragould hires Trumann’s Randy Phillips as new head football coach

Former Trumann head coach Randy Phillips will take over at Paragould.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The coaching carousel continues in high school football.

Paragould has hired Randy Phillips as their new head coach. David Gunn stepped down after one season. Phillips won 19 games at Trumann, guiding them to the state playoffs three straight seasons.

The Wildcats reached the 4A 2nd round in 2020 and 2021.

Football Friday Night - Head Coaching Changes 2023

Paragould

- IN: Randy Phillips (Trumann)

- OUT: David Gunn

Trumann

- IN: TBD

- OUT: Randy Phillips (to Paragould)

Pocahontas

- IN: Casey Chester (promoted from defensive coordinator)

- OUT: Charles Baty (hired as Fort Smith Northside offensive line coach)

