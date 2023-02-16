Paragould hires Trumann’s Randy Phillips as new head football coach
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The coaching carousel continues in high school football.
Paragould has hired Randy Phillips as their new head coach. David Gunn stepped down after one season. Phillips won 19 games at Trumann, guiding them to the state playoffs three straight seasons.
The Wildcats reached the 4A 2nd round in 2020 and 2021.
Football Friday Night - Head Coaching Changes 2023
Paragould
- IN: Randy Phillips (Trumann)
- OUT: David Gunn
Trumann
- IN: TBD
- OUT: Randy Phillips (to Paragould)
Pocahontas
- IN: Casey Chester (promoted from defensive coordinator)
- OUT: Charles Baty (hired as Fort Smith Northside offensive line coach)
