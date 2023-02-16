Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years.(Source: FCA US LLC.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Stellantis is telling the owners of nearly 341,000 Ram diesel trucks to park them outdoors because an electrical connector can overheat and cause a fire.

The company said Wednesday it’s recalling the trucks to replace the connectors after getting reports of six potentially related fires. In one case, the owner reported that a fire started after the truck’s engine was shut off.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with older heater-grid connectors.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it will begin notifying owners by letter next month.

But starting Thursday, owners can go to https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html and key in their vehicle identification numbers to see if their trucks are part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said several counties in our viewing area are at a low to...
Tornadoes, large hail possible with overnight storms
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported there was a...
1 hurt, airlifted following multi-vehicle crash
Police said a crash with injuries shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 1 near Lawson Road...
Crash with injury blocks lanes of traffic
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a crash occurred on U.S Highway 412 west of...
1 hurt in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
Residents seek answers about train derailment’s toxic chemicals
Norfolk Southern declined to attend a town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday.
East Palestine, Ohio resident air concerns about health, safety after derailment
Isaiah Rodriguez, 12, is being remembered by his mother as a sweet boy who was always helping...
Deputy charged with murder in off-duty crash that killed boy, 12
The suspect was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour in a school zone when he struck another car.
Mother hopes for justice after 12-year-old son killed in car crash