Randolph County preparing for busy, fun year

By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for what it plans to be an eventful year.

Executive Director Cally Shore explained bringing people to Randolph County is essential for businesses all over the area.

“As of now, we have got four different major events scheduled,” she said. “Mar. 18, we have St. Patrick’s Day on the square. We’re going to be having live music, vendors, games, corn hole tournament, all kinds of things going on all day.”

Shore explained these events could help grow businesses in the county.

“Anything that I can do that will bring more revenue in our area. To our local businesses, small business, and large businesses, that’s kind of my goal,” she said.

You can visit the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page to find out more on upcoming events.

