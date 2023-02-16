Energy Alert
Randy Coleman steps down as Jonesboro head football coach

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The biggest high school in NEA has a coaching vacancy.

Jonesboro announced Thursday that Randy Coleman has stepped down as head football coach after 15 seasons at the helm. He will now serve as the Coordinator of Student Services for Jonesboro Public Schools.

Coleman won 113 games in charge of the Golden Hurricane. Jonesboro won conference titles in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

