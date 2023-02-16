Randy Coleman steps down as Jonesboro head football coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The biggest high school in NEA has a coaching vacancy.

Jonesboro announced Thursday that Randy Coleman has stepped down as head football coach after 15 seasons at the helm. He will now serve as the Coordinator of Student Services for Jonesboro Public Schools.

Thank you Coach Coleman for the dedication & leadership that you have provided to the Jonesboro Hurricane Football program for the past 15 years. Coach Coleman has lead the Canes to a 113-59 record. Coach Coleman also coached at A C 6 yrs, total of 21 years given to JPS. pic.twitter.com/U7EdRDNsKw — JPS-HurricaneAthletics (@JPS_Athletics_) February 16, 2023

Coleman won 113 games in charge of the Golden Hurricane. Jonesboro won conference titles in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

