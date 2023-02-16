Energy Alert
Research team examining trends amid severe weather

A research truck waits for liftoff of the project outside the NWS office in Memphis.
A research truck waits for liftoff of the project outside the NWS office in Memphis.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With severe weather expected for Northeast Arkansas, one group is making sure it learns from this upcoming system.

The PERiLS Project is touring the Mid-South in the hunt for tornadoes.

Trucks equipped with devices are being used to help with the prediction of severe weather and can feedback and real-time data to the meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

It’s a process that helps with warning people of potentially dangerous weather.

“That really helps the National Weather Service forecasters assess what is going on around the storm, is it more or less likely for the storm to strengthen.”, said Brian Carcione, who works for the NWS.

In the Mid-South, tornadoes act a bit differently than tornadoes seen on the Great Plains.

The storms in the Mid-Sotuh will form after dark or in a line of storms, and with these lines, tornadoes can form quickly.

“How quickly these tornadoes form and how many can form at one time, you can get a lot of tornado damage over a relatively concentrated area,” said Dr. Anthony Lyza, who has been working on the project.

More research is needed to understand the types of storms seen in areas like Northeast Arkansas, and PERiLS is looking to change that.

“These storms evolve very quickly and they are sometimes very difficult to warn or forecast for,” Lyza said.

Dr. Lyza has incepted at least one tornado in Region 8 since the start of the project.

Every year, the team sets new goals, and this year, it will gather data on storms that do not get a lot of attention.

“It is very important for us to learn and understand how the environment ahead of storms at night evolves, so that will be one area we are going to be focusing on hopefully,” Lyza said.

Research teams like these are using the best technology to gather data to not increase warning time but increase forecast confidence.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

