Small earthquake recorded near Wyatt, Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered in Mississippi County at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 16.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 was recorded 2.1 miles east of Wilson City and northeast of Wyatt.

As of 7:15 a.m., one person in Charleston reported feeling the quake.

For more information or to report feeling the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

