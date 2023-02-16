SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: School using tools to improve pet’s life
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A group of students is hoping to make the life of a puppy better.
The Black River Technical College posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 14, that the college’s Machine Tool Technology students will be building “Nubbins” a wheelchair or prosthetics during the Spring semester.
The school explained “Nubbins” is a Greene County Animal Farm rescue puppy with deformed front legs.
No word on when the project could be completed.
