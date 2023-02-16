Staying alert in the event of severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With severe weather making its way through the area Wednesday night, there are some steps you should take to be prepared.

Those can be as simple as making sure your phone’s ringer is on or if your weather radio is working.

Anthony Coy, the Director of Emergency Management in Craighead County, said to also check your safe spot.

“Whatever you consider your safe spot in the place you live make sure it is ready before you go to bed,” he said. “Expect the worst but pray for the best and that’s really what we always do, and tonight is no exception.”

Many locals take that message to heart like Tracey Viggers, who said she is ready to go in case of an emergency

“I make sure the weather app is on my phone and it quickens me and lets me know that the bad weather is coming so that I need to wake up,” she said.

Although Viggers does everything by the book, Coy said there is one thing that people tend to forget about: Putting a strong pair of shoes next to your bed.

“If you have some sort of damage at your place where you live, there could be debris or shards of glass around the house that are on that floor and when you get up your normally barefoot,” he said.

Coy said no matter if you are expecting little to no matter, it is important to be prepared either way.

