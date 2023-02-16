Energy Alert
Storms lead to disruptions at FedEx Hub
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather in the Mid-South caused disruptions at the FedEx Express Memphis hub Wednesday night due to potentially hazardous operating conditions.

Package deliveries across the U.S. set to arrive on Feb.16 could be delayed.

Officials report that contingency plans are in place.

