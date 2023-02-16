Storms lead to disruptions at FedEx Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather in the Mid-South caused disruptions at the FedEx Express Memphis hub Wednesday night due to potentially hazardous operating conditions.

Package deliveries across the U.S. set to arrive on Feb.16 could be delayed.

Officials report that contingency plans are in place.

