Texas A&M continues charge to top of SEC sinking Arkansas

Arkansas men's basketball fell at Texas A&M Wednesday evening.
Arkansas men's basketball fell at Texas A&M Wednesday evening.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points and Dexter Dennis had a double-double and Texas A&M closed to within a game of the top of the SEC standings, beating Arkansas 62-56 on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2) drew within a game of conference leader and top-ranked Alabama (12-1) after No. 10 Tennessee (9-4) beat the Crimson Tide 68-59 earlier in the night.

Dennis scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds and Tyrece Radford scored 12 for the Aggies who are off to their best conference start in program history. Reserve Andersson Garcia snared 10 rebounds for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M shot just 35.4% (19 of 52) but helped its cause shooting 81.8% (18 of 22) from the foul line and only committing nine turnovers. The Aggies led for just 5:02.

Davonte Davis scored 14 points for the Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7) and Makhi Mitchell scored 11 with nine rebounds.

Henry Coleman III made two foul shots with 4:29 left to bring the Aggies into a 53-all tie, Dennis made a layup and Texas A&M led for the remainder.

Anthony Black’s three-point play with 12 seconds left were Arkansas’ first points since a pair of Makhi Mitchell foul shots with 5:54 left gave the Razorbacks their last lead at 53-51. Arkansas missed its last six shots, missed its last three foul shots and committed a pair of turnovers.

Hayden Hefner’s 3-pointer at the horn before intermission carried through the break and ignited a 17-4 run that saw the Aggies turn a 33-21 deficit into a 38-37 lead within the first four minutes of the second half.

Arkansas hosts Florida on Saturday. Texas A&M travels to face Missouri on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

