Tickets for FedEx St. Jude Championship are now on sale

Fed Ex St. Jude Championship
Fed Ex St. Jude Championship(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tournament officials announced Thursday that tickets for the FedEx St. Jude Championship are now on sale and available to the general public.

The golf postseason will begin at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship which will invite 70 pro-players to compete.

This Championship will also mark one of the first since the release of Netflix’s “Full Swing,” a docuseries that gives an all-access glimpse into the world of professional golfing.

Daily Grounds tickets for the championship are available at TCP Southwind. They start at $30 for Wednesday, $70 for Thursday and $75 each for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (plus tax and fees).

Fans are encouraged to purchase their ticket early in order to secure the lowest price available.

To purchase tickets, please visit FedExChampionship.com/tickets.

