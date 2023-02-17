4 hurt in shooting, coroner called to scene
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a shooting.
According to officers, four people were found hurt following a shooting that happened before 8 p.m. One person was found at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road, another was with one of the three victims.
The three victims have been taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.
At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.
A search for a suspect is underway, according to officers.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will provide further details.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.