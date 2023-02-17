4 hurt in shooting, coroner called to scene

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a shooting.

According to officers, four people were found hurt following a shooting that happened before 8 p.m. One person was found at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road, another was with one of the three victims.

Shooting in Jonesboro confirmed, I person shot. Here on Harrisburg Road at Gladiola Express. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/wAlIYWUau2 — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) February 17, 2023

The three victims have been taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A search for a suspect is underway, according to officers.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will provide further details.

