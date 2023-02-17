Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 hurt in shooting, coroner called to scene

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a shooting.

According to officers, four people were found hurt following a shooting that happened before 8 p.m. One person was found at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road, another was with one of the three victims.

The three victims have been taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A search for a suspect is underway, according to officers.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will provide further details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch for Region 8
Tornado Watch continues until noon for Region 8
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported there was a...
1 hurt, airlifted following multi-vehicle crash
Police said David Meadows Jr. will be charged with violation of domestic protection order, and...
Man surrenders in Blytheville barricade situation
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a crash occurred on U.S Highway 412 west of...
1 hurt in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

Latest News

According to content partner KARK, a bill brought before the House committee on Thursday, Feb....
Program to give Arkansas businesses tax incentives to hire former prisoners
According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash...
Off-duty deputy killed in crash
Anna Treece said she was in Newport when Arkansas State Police state trooper Marcus Simpson...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: State trooper helps woman with flat tire
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
$1,000 cash reward offered for info on shooting death suspect