2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot at Wolfchase Galleria.

Memphis Police Department were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Two shooting victims were found: one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and another was taken to the hospital via private vehicle in non-critical condition.

A third person was taken to the hospital after a medical issue.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between two parties.

One man has been detained, and the scene is secure.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Employees and shoppers say they were asked to evacuate the mall due to a shooting. Shoppers say they heard more than 10 shots ring out.

Action News 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

