4 Diamond Hogs open 2023 in College Baseball Showdown

Razorback baseball is back.

No. 8 Arkansas opens the 2023 season against three Big 12 teams – No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 15 TCU and Texas – in the College Baseball Showdown this weekend at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas.

First pitch in the Hogs’ season opener against the Longhorns is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The Razorbacks will square off with the Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, before concluding their season-opening weekend against the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. All three games will stream on FloSports.

Arkansas enters the 2023 campaign on the heels of the program’s 11th trip to the College World Series and its third in the last four postseasons. The Razorbacks posted a 46-21 overall record in 2022, cementing themselves as the only team in the country with at least 45 wins in each of the last five full seasons.

Schedule

Friday, Feb. 17

#8 Arkansas vs. Texas – 7 p.m. – FloSports – Listen – Live Stats

Saturday, Feb. 18

#15 TCU vs. #8 Arkansas – 7 p.m. – FloSports – Listen – Live Stats

Sunday, Feb. 19

#8 Arkansas vs. #9 Oklahoma State – 2:30 p.m. – FloSports – Listen – Live Stats

On the Mound

Friday, Feb. 17

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (2022: 7-2, 4.66 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Lucas Gordon (2022: 7-2, 3.05 ERA)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (2022: 2-2, 2.59 ERA) vs. TCU RHP Cam Brown (2022: 5-2, 4.42 ERA)

Sunday, Feb. 19

Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (2022: N/A) vs. Oklahoma State TBA

Tune In

Two broadcast crews – Danny Lee (play-by-play) and Pat Combs (analyst) & Ben Wilson (play-by-play) and Mike Hardge (analyst) – will split the call this weekend from Globe Field Life. Fans can catch all the action on FloSports.

All three games of the Hogs’ trip to the College Baseball Showdown can be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and former Razorback Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

In the Polls

Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls to begin the season:

Perfect Game – No. 4

NCBWA – No. 6

USA Today Coaches – No. 6

Collegiate Baseball – No. 7

D1Baseball – No. 8

Baseball America – No. 11

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.