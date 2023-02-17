Energy Alert
Craighead County unveils renderings of new courthouse annex

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A courtroom expansion plan in Craighead County is finally taking steps forward.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, officials unveiled what the future space will look like during a meeting with the Craighead County BAR Association.

The new and improved annex will feature two larger courtrooms and a safe room.

Judge Marvin Day explained they received input from local attorneys to see what was essential for the project.

“It’s a project that is important to our legal community in having that additional jury courtroom space. It’s something that they need, both on the civil and criminal side,” he said.

The need for the expansion comes from court backlogs due to COVID-19, which also pushed back the expansion plans until now.

“I have to rely on them telling me how bad their backlog is and how hard it is to have these big trials with the jury,” he said.

Ground on the project is expected to be broken during the summer, with plans to finish it estimated to be roughly within 2025.

