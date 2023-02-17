Energy Alert
Fast Break Friday Night (2/17/23)

KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conference tournaments, state playoff pictures and more headline Week 7 of Fast Break Friday Night.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Fast Break Friday Night (2/17/23) - The Rundown

Conway at Jonesboro (Boys)

Conway at Jonesboro (Girls)

Marion at Greene County Tech (Boys)

West Memphis at Paragould (Girls)

Searcy at Valley View (Boys)

Searcy at Valley View (Girls)

Southside vs. Westside (4A-3 Tournament - Girls Semifinal)

Brookland vs. Highland (4A-3 Tournament - Girls Semifinal)

Blytheville vs. Highland (4A-3 Tournament - Boys Semifinal)

Brookland vs. Forrest City (4A-3 Tournament - Boys Semifinal)

Manila 54, Osceola 45 (3A-3 Tournament - Boys Championship)

Manila 58, Corning 46 (3A-3 Tournament - Girls Championship)

Riverside vs. Marmaduke (2A-3 Tournament - Girls Championship)

Rector vs. East Poinsett County (2A-3 Tournament - Boys Championship)

Mammoth Spring vs. Marked Tree (1A-3 Tournament - Boys Championship)

Mammoth Spring vs. Marked Tree (1A-3 Tournament - Girls Championship)

Players of the Week

