Feb. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to some cloud cover this morning, but by this afternoon, we will see sunshine. It will be, however, much colder today than the last few days.

We will only make it into the low to mid 40s. We do gradually warm up going into the weekend with highs and low 50s on Saturday and highs around 60° on Sunday.

Clouds will return for Saturday as a disturbance moves through, but we should stay mostly dry. Sunday the sun will return.

Temperatures return to the low 70s next week with some rain and thunderstorm chances coming in by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

The first court appearance for the 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols is set for Friday morning. We will have a live report from Memphis at 6:45 a.m.

Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

A hospice patient crossed the last thing off her bucket list, going ziplining.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more

