Feb. 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to some cloud cover this morning, but by this afternoon, we will see sunshine. It will be, however, much colder today than the last few days.

We will only make it into the low to mid 40s. We do gradually warm up going into the weekend with highs and low 50s on Saturday and highs around 60° on Sunday.

Clouds will return for Saturday as a disturbance moves through, but we should stay mostly dry. Sunday the sun will return.

Temperatures return to the low 70s next week with some rain and thunderstorm chances coming in by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

The first court appearance for the 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols is set for Friday morning. We will have a live report from Memphis at 6:45 a.m.

Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

A hospice patient crossed the last thing off her bucket list, going ziplining.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
1 killed in shooting, person of interest detained
Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Police said David Meadows Jr. will be charged with violation of domestic protection order, and...
Man surrenders in Blytheville barricade situation
Tornado Watch for Region 8
Tornado Watch continues until noon for Region 8
According to a news release shared Thursday morning, Deputy Sean Hunt died in an off-duty crash...
Off-duty deputy killed in crash

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Raiders win overall state bowling championship
Nettleton boys win 2023 Overall State Bowling Championship
Red Wolves beat South Alabama Thursday night
Higginbottom scores 24 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball beats South Alabama