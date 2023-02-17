Energy Alert
Hazmat teams in Northeast Arkansas prepared following train derailment

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a train derailment in Ohio, hazmat teams in Northeast Arkansas are preparing to respond to accidents that include dangerous materials.

Brian Carter works for the Paragould Fire Department and has been a hazardous materials instructor for years.

“There are a lot of things that are moved up and down the rail, and a lot of it is a hazardous material, and the majority of it happens without incident,” he explained.

With the recent chemical spill in East Palestine, Carter wants people to be aware.

“The unscheduled release in Ohio is not normal, this only happens in very rare cases,” Carter said.

People on the hazmat team train extensively with state and local agencies, as well as with the Union Pacific Railway Company. The yearly training requires at least 24 hours of training and two hours of that must be in a full suit.

Carter has worked with the fire department for nearly two decades, and he has seen his fair share of hazardous calls.

“I have dealt with some chlorine issues at a water treatment facility, and we have also assisted Union Pacific on a train derailment in Walnut Ridge,” he said.

If a disaster happened on a scale like that in Ohio, the other half dozen hazmat teams from around Northeast and Central Arkansas would help out.

“We would be stretched for manpower, so it would require having Jonesboro and some of the surrounding communities to help if we had a large spill incident,” he said.

Carter added he is watching what is going on in Ohio and hopes to learn from their response.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

